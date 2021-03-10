Tower Theatre receives $40K grant — The Tower Theatre Foundation announced Tuesday that the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation, with its mission of enhancing Oregonians' life quality through the support of classroom education and the arts, awarded the Tower $40,000.
“These funds bring the Tower Foundation’s Resiliency Campaign total to $196,000. We are now 85% of the way to our goal of $230,000,” Director of Community Engagement Lisa Vann said in a press announcement. “We are extremely grateful for all contributions, big and small, to help sustain the future of the Tower and performing arts in Central Oregon.”
In other Tower news, The Tower’s education program, LessonPLAN, has partnered with TheaterWorksUSA in an effort to bring diverse theatrical experiences into local homes and classrooms via TWUSA.TV.
“Over the past 10 years, LessonPLAN has presented numerous live performances from New York City-based TheaterWorks at the Tower and in many schools across Central Oregon," said Dani Wyeth, director of education. "This great relationship has allowed us the opportunity to once again bring art, culture, and creativity to the young minds in our area helping fill an educational gap created by the pandemic.”
Full-production virtual shows available to stream include "Pete the Cat," "The Right to Dream," "Jungle Book," "Native Vision," "A Tribe Called Tubman," "At the Table with Dr. King" and "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea."
Tickets are $5 or less per student. LessonPLAN will receive a 15% commission for purchases made using the partnership code. For family/household rentals, visit TWUSA.TV and enter the code TOWER4TWUSA. Schools and large groups should email erin@twusa.org and mention the code TOWER4TWUSA.
