Readers of a certain age may remember Tiffany, the teen-pop singer who scored a massive hit in 1987 with her peppy cover of "I Think We're Alone Now," which had been a hit for Tommy James and the Shondells 20 years earlier.
She followed that one with another #1 song, a ballad called "Could've Been," and a tour of shopping malls, and then her music career started to fade from prominence. But she has been cranking out singles and albums ever since, not to mention appearing in TV (in programs such as "How I Met Your Mother") and in movies (such as "Mega Python vs. Gatoroid"), starting her own cooking club and touring.
Tiffany's website says she released a new album on Oct. 1, but if she did, it doesn't appear to be available on the usual streaming services. Maybe it's delayed. Either way, if you see her at Bend's Tower Theatre Tuesday night, you'll probably hear some of her new material, and you'll almost certainly hear "I Think We're Alone Now."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.