The Tower Theatre Foundation will present its inaugural “Stage the Change” conference for high school students Friday and Saturday, created to inspire and help attendees “find their social voice to become responsible global citizens and catalysts for change,” according to the Tower Theatre.

High school students from around the Northwest will participate in the conference, created in partnership with New York-based nonprofit Stage the Change. The goal is to “help attendees employ the performing arts to find their social voice to become responsible global citizens and catalysts for change,” according to the Tower Theatre.

On Friday evening, Broadway and TV personality Anthony Rapp (“Rent,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) will give a keynote at the Tower Theatre, followed by a performance that is also open to the public. On Saturday, former Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody will also speak, followed by workshops addressing equality, activism and more at Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades. Workshop presenters include Johamy Morales of Seattle Children’s Theater; Oluyinka Akinjiola of Rejoice Diaspora; John Kish, actor and owner of Somewhere That’s Green; composer Chris Thomas; hip-hop artist Mic Crenshaw; singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne and others.

A two-day, all-access pass is $20. To purchase and learn more about the weekend, visit towertheatre.org/education/stage-the-change. Rapp’s public performance is at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $27 plus fees. To purchase, visit towertheatre.org.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.