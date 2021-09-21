The folks at The Suttle Lodge west of Sisters are excited that musicians are touring again, they say, so they’re celebrating with a couple nights of good music on Monday and Tuesday.
They’re calling this event Tune Into Fall, and the lineup looks like this:
Monday, Sept. 27
Future Crib — Psychedelic pop-rock from Nashville
Nordista Freeze — Lush, Beach Boys-inspired pop from Nashville
Waltzer — Dusky, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll from Chicago
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Yasmin Williams — Jaw-droppingly beautiful instrumental guitar music from Virginia
Chris Pureka — Emotionally charged folk singer-songwriter from Portland
Valley Queen — Slow-burning folk-rock ‘n’ soul from Los Angeles
That’s two nights of solid-to-excellent touring bands in a unique and intimate space. Shout out to Suttle Lodge for making it happen, and to you, dear reader, for listening to these acts, picking a night and going to the show. (My faves, if you're interested: Nordista Freeze and Yasmin Williams, the latter of whom will also appear at the Sisters Folk Festival the first weekend in October.)
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
