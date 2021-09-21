NordistaFreeze 2021-06-24 at 12.06.08 PM.HR.png
The folks at The Suttle Lodge west of Sisters are excited that musicians are touring again, they say, so they’re celebrating with a couple nights of good music on Monday and Tuesday.

They’re calling this event Tune Into Fall, and the lineup looks like this:

Monday, Sept. 27

Future Crib — Psychedelic pop-rock from Nashville

Nordista Freeze — Lush, Beach Boys-inspired pop from Nashville

Waltzer — Dusky, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll from Chicago

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Yasmin Williams — Jaw-droppingly beautiful instrumental guitar music from Virginia

Chris Pureka — Emotionally charged folk singer-songwriter from Portland

Valley Queen — Slow-burning folk-rock ‘n’ soul from Los Angeles

That’s two nights of solid-to-excellent touring bands in a unique and intimate space. Shout out to Suttle Lodge for making it happen, and to you, dear reader, for listening to these acts, picking a night and going to the show. (My faves, if you're interested: Nordista Freeze and Yasmin Williams, the latter of whom will also appear at the Sisters Folk Festival the first weekend in October.)

Tune Into Fall, $30 per night, 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, doors open 5 p.m., Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters, www.thesuttlelodge.com/happenings.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

