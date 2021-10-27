When asked how he makes such good Brussels sprouts, Bos Taurus’ chef-owner George Morris replied jokingly, “Make them unhealthy.” The cruciferous vegetable is one of the biggest plant-based food trends in restaurants today. Their preparation can win over many a Brussels sprouts hater.
According to a 2008 study by food maker Heinz, Brussels sprouts are the most hated vegetable in America. This could be because some people have a genetic over-sensitivity to them. In 2011, it was discovered that sprouts contain a chemical similar to phenylthiocarbamide, which tastes bitter to people with a specific gene variation. This variation is found in about half the world’s population.
When incorrectly prepared, sprouts can taste bitter to anyone. Overcooking brings out the bitter taste, mushy texture, and a robust sulfur-like smell. They should never be boiled. This is why many restaurants flash fry — fast with high heat — the sprouts.
Despite their taste, Brussels sprouts are incredibly healthy. They are high in fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. They may reduce cancer risk, decrease inflammation, and improve blood sugar control — at least until sugary ingredients are added to the recipe.
Many of the recipes use a combination of sweet ingredients such as honey, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar glaze or dried fruit and salty flavors such as ponzu sauce, bacon or other pork, and often some variety of nut. Intense flavors cover up any hint of bitterness and bring out the sweet, nutty personality of the Brussels sprouts.
Several restaurants offer Brussels sprouts as appetizers or a side dish. I ventured out to try the various preparations.
Not surprisingly, Morris’ Bos Taurus (163 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend) Brussels sprouts were a study in how to put together a perfectly balanced combination of flavors. A light coating of maple syrup was smooth and sweet on the lips. Crunchy chunks of smoky pork belly added a salty and meaty element. The earthy nuts pulled out the nuttiness in the Brussels sprouts. A couple of peppers would give an occasional spicy zing to cut through the richness.
Another favorite was the dish that inspired my hunt for good Brussels sprouts: the appetizer at Walt Reilly’s (225 SW Century Drive, Bend). Flash frying brought out the sweet and nutty flavors of the sprouts and made some of the leaves crunchy. Honey chipotle brought the sweet and the zing to balance it. Candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds) added nuttiness and a bit more sweetness. When ordered with thick applewood bacon, the dish was complete.
Some restaurants offer preparations that don’t follow the balsamic/bacon classic recipe. At Drake (801 NW Wall St., Bend), the Brussels sprouts are cooked in a fish sauce that adds umami, salty and sour flavors. Bites with dates and chili peppers added an explosion of sweet or spice. It was topped with cashews to bring out the nuttiness of the sprouts.
Boxwood Kitchen (330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Building C, Bend) brings a Japanese touch. The Brussels are served with Ponzu sauce, which adds a salty umami flavor with a mildly sweet overtone and a citrusy undertone. Lime brings out the citrus, and sesame seeds give more Asian flare. It was the perfect side with seared Albacore tuna.
Brussels sprouts from The Hideaway (939 SE Second St., Bend) are big and tender, not as crispy as others. Tart, dried cranberries, and big smoky pieces of bacon bring forth the sweet and salty. The sauce was not as heavy as others, adding to a buttery fresh vegetable flavor. It was sprinkled with parmesan, but I might ask for extra next time.
Roam (10 NW Minnesota Ave. Suite 100, Bend), the Oxford Hotel’s new restaurant offered flash-fried crispy Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze and candied bacon, a good way to get the sweet and salty in one ingredient. Crushed hazelnuts brought a rich sweet nuttiness. And then there was whole grain mustard to add zing. I’m on the fence about how much I liked the mustard, but it added to my interest when I heated them the next day.
The Blacksmith (211 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) is known for good Brussels sprouts. A simple recipe with a light balsamic glaze, they are small and flash-fried for that airy crispiness. A well-balanced vegetable dish, I could munch on these all day.
Smaller Brussels sprouts are also a part of the River Pig Saloon (555 NW Arizona Ave. Suite 40, Bend) recipe. There is a tart, fruity sauce coating, but the sprouts are cooked perfectly and moist. Thick, crispy, smokey bacon added salt that was a dominant flavor in the dish.
Depending on availability, Westside Local (122 SW Fifth St., Redmond) in Redmond may have Brussels sprouts on the menu. The recipe sounded good, but I believe the day I went, the sprouts weren’t prepared well. Slightly burnt Brussels sprouts were overly coated in maple syrup with dried cranberries and parmesan on top. I would try it again as it’s a good recipe, but I wouldn’t make it my first stop when in the mood for Brussel sprouts.
I had a similar experience at Monkless Belgian Ales (803 SW Industrial Way #202, Bend). The Brussels sprouts were nearly burnt because they were cooked in a balsamic glaze that had begun to caramelize. The goat cheese added a sour edge that fought with the glaze. But huge chunks of crispy bacon lardon brought it all together. I cut the chunks into pieces so the bacon would be in more bites.
Morris was right when he said to make the Brussels sprouts unhealthy. But even adding bacon and sugary bases, you can’t take away the benefits of this winter vegetable even when you make them delicious.
