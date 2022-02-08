The video was posted to YouTube in January 2014. It is nine and a half minutes long. It has more than 3.1 million views.
It opens in a busy New York City subway station, where three guys are standing in front of liquor advertisements, one holding a trumpet, one holding a drum and one holding a baritone saxophone. Busy commuters pass by hurriedly, but once the trio locks into one of its vibrant grooves, more and more stop to drop a tip in. When the video ends, the cameraman swings around to show the large crowd that has stopped to watch this group of uncommonly engaging buskers.
That’s the origin story of Too Many Zooz: They played music and danced in subway stations, went viral and are still doing their thing all these years later. Their music is a hyper-rhythmic combo of beats and brass that’s as irresistible as it is unique, and they’ll bring it above-ground Thursday night at Volcanic Theatre Pub.
Too Many Zooz: $18; 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
