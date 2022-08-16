To much of the world, Tommy Guerrero is a world-class skateboarder, best known as a member of Powell Peralta’s legendary “Bones Brigade” skateboarding team in the 1980s.
But Guerrero has been playing music for even longer than he has been a famous skater. He started in the 1970s with his brother, joined a punk band called Free Beer, and has spent the past couple of decades making solo albums full of deeply chilled instrumental music that draws from funk, rock, jazz and Latin and African sounds.
“It’s a swift, reliable 40 minutes of positivity,” wrote the excellent music website Aquarium Drunkard about "Sunshine Radio," Guerrero's 2021 album. “Street music for the soul as much as soul music for the street.”
On Friday night, Guerrero will return to Bend's Volcanic Theatre Pub and play an evening's worth of tunes for fans of his music and probably fans of his skating, too. One thing is for sure: The vibes will be good.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
