Tommy Castro

Blues great Tommy Castro plays The Belfry in Sisters on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

 Victoria Smith

Blues giant Tommy Castro is out on tour with his band The Painkillers, playing high-energy blues for folks who’ll listen and celebrating 30 years on the road.

Don’t misunderstand, however: This is not a nostalgia play or a cash grab by a band way past its peak. Castro and his Painkillers are still as relevant as ever, as evidenced by their sweep of the top three 2022 Blues Music Awards in May. Castro won B.B. King Entertainer of the Year (for the third time) and Album of the Year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” plus he and The Painkillers won Band of the Year.

