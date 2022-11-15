Blues giant Tommy Castro is out on tour with his band The Painkillers, playing high-energy blues for folks who’ll listen and celebrating 30 years on the road.
Don’t misunderstand, however: This is not a nostalgia play or a cash grab by a band way past its peak. Castro and his Painkillers are still as relevant as ever, as evidenced by their sweep of the top three 2022 Blues Music Awards in May. Castro won B.B. King Entertainer of the Year (for the third time) and Album of the Year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” plus he and The Painkillers won Band of the Year.
That’s like if Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1993, had been playing in the major leagues ever since, and then won the MVP this year. He did not! In fact, his baseball career ended in 2007 — 15 years ago!
The point is this: Tommy Castro and The Painkillers are enjoying a level of high-quality longevity that doesn’t come along often. You can practically hear the sizzle of the hot streak they’re on if you listen to the aforementioned “Bluesman” album, a rootsy, rockin’ blues odyssey that Allmusic.com called “a towering achievement” and “an unflinching, behind-the-scenes look at the joys, perils, and defeats in a traveling musician’s life.”
Sounds like a topic Castro knows very well. His remarkable journey will stop in Sisters next week for a show at The Belfry.
Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, $25, The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
