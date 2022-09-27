In 2012, I interviewed renowned folk singer-songwriter Todd Snider for GO! and he said this: “I think I should stop making (records). I may go out and try to tour for a while and really … work on my guitar playing and learning my old songs … but I think I’ve said the s–t I need to say. I don’t see any reason for me to say more s–t.”
In some circles — singer-songwriter circles, Nashville circles, folk/country music circles — that’s a newsworthy statement. But I buried it near the end of the article because I didn’t believe Snider, a famously loquacious guy who likes to joke, exaggerate, misdirect and embellish when he speaks. Short version: I didn’t buy it.
Since then, Snider has released four more albums, each one a showcase of one of the sharpest songwriting minds of the past few decades. His most recent — 2021’s “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder” — is a typically likeable blend of folk, rock, talking blues and acoustic funk threaded with clever wordplay, sly observations, wry humor and social/political commentary. Bend’s historic Tower Theatre will be an excellent place to watch him work.
Todd Snider, with Ryan Montbleau: $33-$50.50, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, doors open 6:30 p.m., Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.