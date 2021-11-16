Once again, free music will happen Friday night right on the line between downtown Bend and Drake Park, thanks to venerable local concert promoter Parallel 44 Presents. And once again, that free music will be good, courtesy of Portland-based “psychedelic doom boogie” band TK & The Holy Know-Nothings.
“Psychedelic doom boogie” is how they describe themselves, and it’s too clever not to use. But for those who don’t know what the heck that means, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings is basically a country-rock band that’s built on a solid foundation of Taylor Kingman’s thoughtful songwriting, and capable of a wide range of sounds onstage, from old-school country to classic rock ‘n’ roll to reliable bar-band blues to heavy explorations of the comic fringe.
The recorded their new album, “The Incredible Heat Machine,” at the unlikeliest in-demand recording space in Oregon, the OK Theatre in Enterprise, and if you give it a spin, you might hear some of the band’s avowed influences: Doug Sahm, The Holy Modal Rounders, The Flatlanders, Dan Reeder, Terry Allen. It’s a fun listen; check it out at tkandtheholyknownothings.bandcamp.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.