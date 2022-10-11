In Central Oregon, summer means multiple outdoor concert series, plentiful free shows and a bevy of festivals featuring live music — in other words, lots of competition for more traditional, ticketed indoor concerts.
Which is why some of Bend’s indoor venues slow their roll a bit in the summer months. If you flip back through the past few months of Volcanic Theatre Pub’s calendar, for example, you’ll notice some pretty chill times.
Now that the calendar has turned to October, however, things are picking up at VTP (70 SW Century Drive, Bend), and this week brings four rockin’ shows headlined by out-of-town bands.
On Thursday night, punk band The Worst is in town, all the way from their home of Portland, Maine. The band is led by Brooke Binion, and their sound definitely falls on the alt-rock and/or riot grrrl side of punk, which is to say it’s fuzzy and frustrated, but also tuneful and emotionally raw. The band’s sophomore album, “Yes Regret,” is a 10-track collection that chronologically details the downward spiral of substance addiction, recovery and approaching the world newly sober. Helga and Poolside Leper Society open. 8 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
On Friday night, Jerry’s Middle Finger will stop at VTP, and we’re not talking about the Bend-based noisy, Modest Mouse-ish rock band that used to play around town five or so years ago. Nope, this is a California-based tribute to the Jerry Garcia Band that has been spreading the gospel of Jerry since 2015. On their website, they tout their “one-of-a-kind sound,” which … doesn’t really make sense for a tribute band? Anyway, the show’s at 9 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Saturday will see the return of Bend faves Polyrhythmics, a world-class funk and soul band from Seattle. These guys are a Spandex-tight powerhouse of deep grooves, funky rhythms, vibrant horns, psychedelic vibes and good times. They describe their 2020 album “Man From the Future” as “a score for breaking the space-time continuum,” which sounds pretty cool. This is cinematic, progressive funk for Northwest party people, of which you are one. Right?! Right! 9 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
Finally, on Wednesday, the Boston band SeepeopleS will bring their politically charged and genre-defiant music to Bend. Centered around singer and songwriter Will Bradford, the band’s music is an interesting blend of alt-rock, baroque pop and electronic music, and they’re touring behind their new album “Field Guide for Survival in this Dying World,” which came out Oct. 7. Profit Drama opens. 8 p.m. $12.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.