In my inexpert opinion, music is the closest thing to time travel we have.

I was reminded of that when my wife and I took an overnight trip to Portland last Friday to catch the first of a two-show stint by Archers of Loaf.

Archers 3

Guitarist Eric Johnson plays the high notes while Eric Bachmann sings and plays rhythm guitar.
Archers 4

A reunited Archers of Loaf rock like it's 1996 all over again. The group broke up in 1998, and released "Reason in Decline," its first album of new material in over two decades, in October.
