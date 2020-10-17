It may not seem possible, but the holiday season is getting closer and closer, and that means it's time to submit information for your holiday bazaars!
This year's gift markets will be different, but whether your fair or fete is being held in person or online, you can still get the word out on our event calendars. Just enter the information on our website at bendbulletin.com/events and be featured on our master list published this year in the Bulletin's business section on Nov. 1 and again the week of the bazaar in GO! Magazine. You can also email the information to mwhittle@bendbulletin.com
If you haven't used our new event calendar, be sure to create an account before submitting your information.
Listings must be submitted by Oct. 28 to be featured in the master list. Otherwise, we ask you send information a week ahead of your event's date to be listed in the GO! calendar.
