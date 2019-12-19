Check out some more Central Oregon show announcements, just in time for the holidays:

Early-bird tickets went on sale this week for the 13th 4 Peaks Music Festival, which returns June 18-21 to D.M. Stevenson Ranch.

The passes for the full weekend cost $225 plus fees and include camping and parking.

Young adult weekend passes (ages 11-17, $80 plus fees), small RV passes (22 feet or less in length, $75 plus fees), RV passes ($160 plus fees) and family packs are also on sale at the same link.

Artists have yet to be announced for the festival. Visit 4peaksmusic.com for more information.

Oregon WinterFest is down with O.P.P.

Hip-hop trio Naughty by Nature, known for ‘90s hits such as “Hip Hop Hooray,” “Feel Me Flow” and of course “O.P.P.,” will headline the 21st annual festival’s main stage Feb. 15.

Other musical acts announced for the event, which takes place Feb. 14-16 in the Old Mill District, include local bluegrass mainstay Blackstrap Bluegrass and Bend party rock band Precious Byrd on Feb. 14; and local pop-punk group Brandon Prinzing & The Old Revival and New York reggae artist Jemere Morgan on Feb. 15.

Tickets for the full festival cost $10 plus fees in advance or $15 at the gate and are on sale now at oregonwinterfest.com.