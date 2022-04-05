7G8A0801.jpg

Thunderstorm Artis, who took third place in 2020 on "The Voice," plays Silver Moon Brewing in Bend on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

If you live in Central Oregon, you’ve almost certainly seen the names Ron Artis and Thunderstorm Artis over the past few years. The two brothers have played many gigs in the area and have built up a solid fan base locally.

Both are on their way to bigger things, and Thunderstorm specifically is riding a wave of popularity after his top-three finish on the popular singing competition TV show “The Voice” in 2020. It will be no great surprise if he is headlining much bigger venues in the near future.

For now, though, you can catch him playing his good-vibes blend of acoustic music, folk, pop and soul Saturday night at Silver Moon. If you’re completely unfamiliar with him, think Jack Johnson bumping knuckles with Leon Bridges in the well-lit corner of a kombucha bar. Or just go online and listen to his music. That should work, too.

Thunderstorm Artis: $15, 7 p.m. Saturday, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., silvermoonbrewing.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.