It's not every week that Central Oregon fans of poppy punk rock — or pop-punk, if you wish — have not one, not two, but three good shows to consider seeing.
But this week, they do. Here are the details:
You can call Jimmy Eat World a one-hit wonder, a formative figure in emo or a relic of popular '00s music, and you wouldn't be wrong on any front. But Jimmy Eat World is also a terrific band that has been putting out good, catchy guitar-rock records — including a few stone-cold classics — for 25 years. Manchester Orchestra is also a terrific band on a similar arc, just a decade or so behind. They're touring the country together and stopping at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend) Sunday night, with Middle Kids opening. $44.50. 6 p.m., doors open 4:30 p.m. bendconcerts.com.
On Tuesday, pop-punkers should head to Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive, Bend), which will host the Bummer Summer Tour, headlined by Reno, Nevada's party-friendly, politically astute, ska-flavored punk heroes, Boss' Daughter. Their new album, "Bouts with Bummers," should appeal to anyone who loves the melodic side of classic punk. Opening the show will be two local bands worth showing up for: Pop-punk lifers Good Grief and roots-punk rowdies Beyond the Lamplight, whose album "Don't Forget to Leave It All Behind" is one of the best local releases of the year. $12. Doors open 7 p.m. volcanictheatrepub.com.
Also Tuesday night, Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) will host two local punk bands for just $5. What a deal! One is Bend's well-named Poolside Leper Society, who sound like a buzzsaw slicing through a full bucket of classic, shout-along punk. The other is Redmond's burly, emo-tinged Hello Traitor, whose 2023 album "Generation Chains" totally rules. You should go find it on bandcamp.com and give it a spin. 7 p.m. $5. silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
