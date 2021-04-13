Most attacks of the munchies result in rummaging through your pantry or fridge in search of something, anything that can satisfy a craving.
While you may prefer not to prepare for those inevitable 4/20 snacks in advance, the recipes below require little effort and minimal groceries, making them wonderful pairings to your chosen method of imbibing.
If the annual “high” holiday is just another Tuesday for you, the meals below are just as tasty while sober.
Bacon cinnamon rolls
Mixing the salty, savoriness of the bacon into the sweet and spicy rolls is really the perfect combination for a breakfast treat.
Ingredients
- 1 can of store-bought cinnamon rolls
- 10 strips of bacon
Directions
Preheat the oven according to the directions on the cinnamon roll tube.
Cook the bacon using your preferred method, until cooked but still soft (soggy bacon fans can rejoice). Set aside to cool and pat dry the grease from the strips with a paper towel.
Open and separate the can of cinnamon rolls. Take one roll and carefully unroll it on a cutting board. Take two strips of bacon and lay them on the dough then re-roll the bun and place it on a baking sheet. Repeat for the remaining rolls.
Bake according to the cinnamon roll directions until golden brown.
Allow rolls to cool slightly before icing or frosting is applied.
Serve warm.
Chocolate covered pretzels
While these may be more of a Christmas treat, there is no rule that says you can’t enjoy them year-round. While the more culinary way to make these would be to temper the chocolate, using the microwave is much easier and delivers equally delicious results.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 8 ounces white chocolate chips
- One bag of mini-twist pretzels
Directions
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips for 1 minute 30 seconds on 50% power. Remove from the microwave and stir with a fork, then microwave on 100% power for 1 minute. Stir again and if the chocolate is still lumpy, return to the microwave additional 20-second intervals until completely melted.
Using the fork, dip the pretzels in the chocolate and coat them completely. While holding the pretzel over the bowl, tap the fork gently to remove any extra chocolate then place them on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Repeat until you have coated about half of the desired number of pretzels.
In another microwave-safe bowl, melt the white chocolate chips using the above timing intervals and repeat the process of dipping, tapping and placing the pretzels on the cookie sheet.
When all pretzels have been coated, using a fork, drizzle the remaining melted chocolate over the pretzels.
Allow the chocolate to set for at least one hour (use the refrigerator if necessary).
Store in the refrigerator.
If you have leftover chocolate, place it in a Ziploc bag, flatten and allow to cool on the counter completely then freeze for future recipes.
Pizza bagels
There cannot be enough said for being able to enjoy pizza whenever the craving strikes, and when pizza is on a bagel, you can have pizza anytime, according to the old Bagel Bites jingle. Turns out the 90s nostalgic treat is a breeze to make on your own.
Ingredients
- 1 bagel of your choice
- 2 tbsp. Pizza sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese (mozzarella or cheddar or both)
- 10-15 pepperoni slices
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with tin foil.
Cut the bagel in half and lightly toast then remove and place on baking sheet.
Smear pizza sauce on both bagel slices then sprinkle the cheese on top evenly. Place pepperoni slices and place in the oven for 10-15 minutes or cheese and pepperoni are bubbling.
Remove from oven and serve immediately.
