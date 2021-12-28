fall close up (1).jpg

Portland acoustic-jamgrass act Band of Comerados add to the fun at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on New Year's Eve.

 Submitted photo

The annual last-week-of-the-year live music-palooza continues at McMenamins Old St. Francis School (700 NW Bond Street, Bend), where two good rock shows bookend a rootsy New Year’s Even shindig. Here’s what’s planned:

On Thursday night, Portland dance-punk band J. Graves will play Father Luke’s Room’s cozy stage at McMenamins. Led by vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jessa Graves, J. Graves uses bass, drums and guitar to make punk-influenced music, but they do it in a way that’s vibrant and catchy and restless. Fans of Sleater-Kinney, take note! 6-9 p.m. Free.

Friday brings a bunch of New Year’s Eve fun to Old St. Francis School, including a concert by Portland-based acoustic jamgrass group Band of Comerados. These four fellows formed out of a series of mid-2010s campfire jams, and since then they’ve played just about every cool room in their hometown, as well as the 4 Peaks festival here in Central Oregon. Their focus is simple: To play music that makes you feel good. And who doesn’t want that? 10 p.m. $10.

Have you heard of The Beatles? Probably so. They’re pretty famous! Plus, there’s been a lot of chatter about them recently because of “Get Back,” a long documentary about how the greatest and most important rock band in the history of the world spent a month in 1969. Anyway, Bend has its own Beatles cover band called JuJu Eyeball, and they’ll play McMenamins Wednesday. Expect faithful versions of songs you know by heart. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

