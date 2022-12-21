The close of 2022 marks one year since I began writing food reviews for GO! Over the past 12 months, I visited and wrote about 91 local eateries. And one bite at a time, I learned about Central Oregon’s food scene along with you, our readers.
As the year progressed, the number of restaurants in my catalog grew, and the more discerning I became. At the start, I wrote one “happy hour spotlight” and one “bite-sized review” per week. The format was designed to be easily digestible, with the former focused on happy hour discounts.
Your readership showed us you were most interested in establishments that had recently opened. So I kept my eyes and ears open for new restaurants, allowing a cushion of time for the business to work out the kinks. In addition to the recently opened, I uncovered lesser-known eateries that were off the beaten track or had unusual hours.
As the year wrapped up, I pivoted away from the weekly reviews and veered into new territory. In November, I started writing about the food trends you were talking about most, from a local perspective. I wrote about bloody marys and then delved into the trendy, yet questionable practice of the butter board.
Of the 91 restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, and pop-ups I reviewed this year, 19 opened their doors in 2022. And of those newly opened eateries, three stood out above the rest.
Yoli
Korean restaurant Yoli rises to the top of my list. From the service to the food to the decor, the whole experience was top-notch. Run by award-winning chef Joe Kim and his wife Laura Kim, Yoli is a well-executed expression of Joe’s Korean American heritage. The kalbi, a grilled marinated short rib, was delectably tender. The rice was perfectly cooked. Every detail was considered down to the silverware, which was ergonomically designed and balanced perfectly between my thumb and forefinger.
The Flamingo Room
Then there was The Flamingo Room, San Simón’s sister restaurant, which opened in April just off of Century Drive. I couldn’t get enough of the “vaguely equatorial” feel of the space, which was teeming with vegetation on the tables, above the bar and hanging from the ceiling. It’s a charming spot to enjoy happy hour with extraordinary cocktails and handmade chocolate bars.
Fresco & Fryed
Fresco & Fryed, a food truck in Redmond’s new food-truck pod Otto’s Landing, was stunning in its presentation and Latin-inspired favors. Its Cohiba bowl was decorated with fried plantain, which rose out of the slow-roasted mojo pork shoulder in a fashion that reminded me of a 1920s flapper headpiece. The ingredients were well orchestrated, weaving together sweet, spicy and tangy.
Food is required for nourishment, but it’s also an art form. It’s an embodiment of culture, passed down from generation to generation. It’s an expression of love and a conduit for celebrating one another.
Cheers to the restaurants of Central Oregon that persevered through the pandemic, navigating staffing challenges and inflation to continue to prepare the meals that made our year special. And hats off to the restaurants that took a chance and opened this year, bringing our community new flavors, cuisines and memories, despite the challenges of an ever-changing industry.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
