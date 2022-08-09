Here’s a journalism fun fact: Some outlets have a rule that you don’t call any event the “first annual so-and-so,” because it can’t be annual if it has only happened once. It’s just the first. If it happens again the next year, then it has earned the term “second annual.”

Congratulations, then, to Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival, which will earn its “second annual” designation this weekend at the High Desert Music Hall. For three full days, the HDMH will host live performances from a whole bunch of local bands, as well as live painting and artists’ booths, pop-up vendors and workshops, food trucks, fun stuff for kids and more.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

