The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond will host a new three-day music festival in July featuring more than 36 country, rock and blues artists on three stages, including several big names familiar to Central Oregon music lovers.
The inaugural FairWell Festival is set for July 21-23, with Turnpike Troubadours headlining Friday, July 21, Zach Bryan headlining Saturday, July 22, and Willie Nelson & Family headlining Sunday, July 23. The rest of the lineup includes Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Morgan Wade, Trampled By Turtles, Yola, Band of Horses, Luke Grimes, Charley Crockett, The Infamous Stringdusters, Amigo the Devil and more.
The festival will sell one-day and three-day tickets at various levels, from general admission to “platinum” tickets. They’ll be available via presale at 10 a.m. Thursday at fairwellfestival.com/tickets. If tickets don’t sell out during presale, they’ll be made available to the public.
The festival also plans to offer a craft beer hall, a curated wine selection, an array of cuisine from local favorites, ample parking, RV camping and more, according to a press release.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
