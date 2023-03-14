z bryan.jpg

Country artist Zach Bryan headlines the inaugural FairWell Festival, happening July 21-23 at the Deschutes County fairgrounds in Redmond. 

 Kristin Braga Wright

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond will host a new three-day music festival in July featuring more than 36 country, rock and blues artists on three stages, including several big names familiar to Central Oregon music lovers.

The inaugural FairWell Festival is set for July 21-23, with Turnpike Troubadours headlining Friday, July 21, Zach Bryan headlining Saturday, July 22, and Willie Nelson & Family headlining Sunday, July 23. The rest of the lineup includes Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Mt. Joy, Morgan Wade, Trampled By Turtles, Yola, Band of Horses, Luke Grimes, Charley Crockett, The Infamous Stringdusters, Amigo the Devil and more.

Band of Horses performs at Century Center in 2016. The band is on tap to play the inaugural FairWell Festival in Redmond July 21-23. 
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

