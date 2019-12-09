Bag the deal
A bagel smeared with cream cheese and stacked with veggies offers an unexplainable ala carte lunch satisfaction. Experiencing this is easy with a place like Big O Bagels where there's at least 20 different types to choose from, including wheat everything, sourdough, poppyseed and jalapeno cheddar bagels. You can pick a suggested sandwich or build your own. Staff pick: a cold turkey with garlic and herb cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber on a wheat everything bagel.
Deal: $9.45 with chips and a drink
Big O Bagels
61419 S Highway 97, Bend
541-317-3924
Coloring in the pines
The Pine Tavern Restaurant has a deal for you. The historic downtown location offers a different lunchtime blue plate special Monday-Friday. Staff pick: salmon cakes with Sriracha tarter sauce and a house salad with lemon pepper vinaigrette (Friday’s deal).
Deal: $10.95
Pine Tavern Restaurant
967 NW Brooks St., Bend
541-382-5581
A perfect pair
The choose-two option at Croutons offers you a chance to mix it up for lunch. Pick a salad and a sandwich, two types of salad or a panini and a flatini and wrap it up for a small price. Staff pick: Margherita Chicken panini and Sundance salad.
Deal: $9.50
Croutons
335 SW Century Drive, Bend
541-330-1133
and
564 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend
541-728-0825
Grill power
The flavor of flame-grilled food is like nothing else. When lunch comes around and you’re looking for something out of the norm, consider the hibachi lunch special at Okawa Steak House & Sushi. Choose from eight entrees including hibachi shrimp, salmon, filet mignon and chicken. Each entree is served with hibachi soup, house salad, vegetables and steamed rice.
Deal: $9.95 to $14.95
Okawa Steak House & Sushi
1180 SE Third St., Bend
541-640-8056
