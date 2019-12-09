Bag the deal

A bagel smeared with cream cheese and stacked with veggies offers an unexplainable ala carte lunch satisfaction. Experiencing this is easy with a place like Big O Bagels where there's at least 20 different types to choose from, including wheat everything, sourdough, poppyseed and jalapeno cheddar bagels. You can pick a suggested sandwich or build your own. Staff pick: a cold turkey with garlic and herb cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber on a wheat everything bagel.

Deal: $9.45 with chips and a drink

Big O Bagels

61419 S Highway 97, Bend

541-317-3924

Coloring in the pines

The Pine Tavern Restaurant has a deal for you. The historic downtown location offers a different lunchtime blue plate special Monday-Friday. Staff pick: salmon cakes with Sriracha tarter sauce and a house salad with lemon pepper vinaigrette (Friday’s deal).

Deal: $10.95

Pine Tavern Restaurant

967 NW Brooks St., Bend

541-382-5581

A perfect pair

The choose-two option at Croutons offers you a chance to mix it up for lunch. Pick a salad and a sandwich, two types of salad or a panini and a flatini and wrap it up for a small price. Staff pick: Margherita Chicken panini and Sundance salad.

Deal: $9.50

Croutons

335 SW Century Drive, Bend

541-330-1133

and

564 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend

541-728-0825

Grill power

The flavor of flame-grilled food is like nothing else. When lunch comes around and you’re looking for something out of the norm, consider the hibachi lunch special at Okawa Steak House & Sushi. Choose from eight entrees including hibachi shrimp, salmon, filet mignon and chicken. Each entree is served with hibachi soup, house salad, vegetables and steamed rice.

Deal: $9.95 to $14.95

Okawa Steak House & Sushi

1180 SE Third St., Bend

541-640-8056