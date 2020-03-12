This week’s cheap eats

Having it all
When we saw a restaurant’s name indicating a wide range of choices, we wanted to help by narrowing your choices. At Soup 2 Nuts, we found a deal destined to satisfy hungry lunch diners and penny pinchers alike. Here’s our suggestion: Build your own sandwich with Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, top with a variety of veggies and condiments and stack the ingredients between two slices of fresh baked bread.
Deal: $10.75 (whole sandwich with a side)
Soup 2 Nuts
457 SW Sixth St., Redmond
541-526-5611
Flat out saucy
GO! Magazine has featured many pizza slice options in Central Oregon: the best, the cheapest and the worst. We have yet to focus on a pizza pie. While you’re waiting for us to do our unscientific taste test, consider giving FlatBread Neapolitan Pizzeria in the Old Mill a try. The pick two lunch deal gives customers the option of ordering a personal pizza in any style offered on the menu with the exception of the quattro formaggi, plus a half salad, half sandwich, mac and cheese or tomato basil soup.
Deal: $10.95
FlatBread Neapolitan Pizzeria
375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend
541-728-0600
Strictly yummy
Looking for something a little different? A coffee shop might not be the first place that comes to mind when you’re deciding where to go for lunch, but you might be surprised what you’d find at this one. Staff picks: Curry chicken wrap or hazelnut butter, banana & honey sandwich.
Deal: $10.50 or less
Strictly Organic
6 SW Bond at the Box Factory
(The Old Mill location has a limited menu)
541-330-6061
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.