Fly Thai-ing
Perfectly steamed vegetables or noodles, meat seasoned with exotic spices and a light sauce to marry the flavors -- imagine this for under $10 and it's available at a drive-thru food truck. We're not teasing, it's a real place. Staff pick: Jumbo Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce.
Deal: All meals are $9 (menu changes daily)
Taste of Thailand
696 NE Greenwood, Bend
541-815-0180
American pasta time
Lunchtime is the right time for a pasta. You could have sausage, cheese, noodles, marinara or cream sauce, maybe a salad as a buffer, or skip the salad and have a big bowl of pasta or have soup and salad instead while watching your friend eat pasta. Staff picks: baked cheese ravioli and linguine al Gorgonzola, each comes with a salad or cup of soup.
Deal: $9 Monday-Wednesday until 3 p.m.
Pastini Pastaria
375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend
541-749-1060
Grains and garden goodies, oh my
If you’re sticking to a diet and that New Year’s resolution to be healthy, you might be looking for quality food at decent price. The macro bowls at Fix & Repeat can satisfy your hunger. Staff pick: Rice bowl with brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, spicy chiles, walnut, pesto, kale, basil, avocado, cashew cream and seeds.
Deal: $8 to $13
Fix & Repeat
555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
541-385-9603
Nothing fishy here
If you need sushi and need it fast, Sora Sushi is the good choice. Walk in, take a seat and grab the first appetizing sushi from the conveyor belt. Bonus: The per plate price will be low because it’s almost always happy hour.
Deal: $2.85 per plate
Sora Sushi
744 NW Bond St., Bend or
3853 SW 21st St., Redmond
541-318-3838 or 541-923-9867
