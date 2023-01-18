Unexpected text messages from strangers are rarely a good thing.
In the case of Cptn Over, however, it was an unexpected text message from a stranger that sparked what is now one of Bend’s fastest-rising rock bands.
“A random phone number texted me one day and it just said, ‘Hey, I hear you have a drum set. Do you want to start a rock band?’’’ said Jason Roudnev, Cptn Over’s drummer. “And I was like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s do it.’”
Turns out, the random phone number belonged to Tom McCall, a guitarist who’d heard through the grapevine that Roudnev had a drum set. Roudnev recruited a friend, Tyler Otis, who played bass, and the three got together to jam.
“We had immediate chemistry, but I knew Brian was the missing piece,” Roudnev said of his brother, Brian Roudnev, a guitarist and vocalist. “He and I grew up playing music together, but we’d never really had a chance to have a band as adults. He was living down in San Diego, but he came up to Bend and the moment he showed up, I was like, ‘Sick. We’ve got our guitar player.’”
He was right. Thanks in part to the brothers’ sibling chemistry, an easy friendship among all four men and a shared interest in the great rock music of the past few decades — think Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Dick Dale, Fastball, Led Zeppelin, Weezer, Steve Miller Band, Blink-182, the Black Angels and, of course, Nirvana and the rest of the ‘90s alt-rock bands — the quartet clicked in tight quarters.
“We played in this tiny shed where we were all right next to each other standing around the drums,” Roudnev said. “All of a sudden, we’d written like 13 songs in a couple of months because we were stoked about it. It was working, so we just kept riding it and it took off.”
After more than a few knocks on the shed door and pop-ins by curious passers-by, Cptn Over decided to play a garage show last winter on the west side of Bend, complete with sub-freezing temperatures and burn barrels in the driveway for warmth. About 50 people showed up. They did the same thing a few weeks later, and the crowd size doubled.
Last spring, the band booked its first “real” gig at Silver Moon Brewing and the guys in Cptn Over weren’t sure what to expect. The line to get in was long, and eventually, the show sold out.
“We were standing at the front just going, ‘What is going on?’ Here’s all our drunk friends, but here’s a lot of people we haven’t seen before, too,” said Brian Roudnev, who has two main theories on why Cptn Over’s audience grew so quickly: 1. Each of the four members has a separate circle of friends that overlaps slightly with the others, allowing word of mouth to spread farther, faster, and 2. The band is playing a style of music — let’s call it surf-flavored psychedelic alt-pop-rock — that isn’t necessarily plentiful in Bend, and that appeals to a large group of 20-, 30- and 40-somethings.
It helps, too, that the band is not afraid to express its feelings of joy and gratitude from the stage.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do since we were little kids, so we can’t help but have fun when we’re doing it,” Brian said. “We’re playing the kind of music we like and we’re having a blast with our friends. I think that comes through.”
Last fall, Cptn Over polished up its 13 songs and took them to Scott Oliphant’s Parkway Sounds studio and recorded its debut album, “Rad,” which it will celebrate with a show at Volcanic Theatre Pub Saturday night. With songs built around guitar parts written by both Brian Roudnev and McCall, “Rad” offers a look at the many sides of Cptn Over: “Undertow” is a riff-rockin’ pop-rock anthem. “Zeta System” pairs a rubbery bass line with interstellar guitar jams. “Spice Rack Suicide” shows off the band’s punk underpinnings. “Traumatized” features a soulful vocal, a gently roiling sea of reverb and a psychedelic freakout of a coda. The title track sounds like the Pixies if they were into surfing and skiing rather than outer space and deserts, while “Golden Hour” — the first song the band ever wrote — shows off Cptn Over’s ability to lock into a good groove and stay there, even as they explore.
In other words, “Rad” is all over the place, but it works because the songs are bound together by the band’s serious musicianship and not-so-serious approach to being a band. They are, their bio says, trying to “stave off the plunge into adulthood for as long as possible.”
And they’re having a heck of time doing exactly that.
“I’ve never experienced anything quite like this, and I’m just super humbled by it,” said Jason Roudnev. “It’s really flattering and cool, and we have nothing but gratitude for every person that has listened.”
