Maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions was to eat less meat, or perhaps you’ve already committed to the full vegetarian lifestyle. Whatever the reason, it’s easier than ever to find great alternative, vegetarian-friendly recipes.
Like many folks out there, I’ve been consciously limiting how much meat I consume weekly. That switch flips easily thanks to so many recipes on the internet that help find alternatives to weekday staples, such as stir-fry, burgers, tacos and enchiladas.
That final example is one of my go-tos for an easy weekday meal: a sweet potato enchilada bake. This delicious alternative to a meat-filled enchilada is not only vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free, but also heats up well for inevitable leftovers.
One of the great things about this recipe is that it’s easy to play with and offers the option to add your own variety of ingredients to make it unique to you. Add or subtract the number of seasonings as you please or do what I typically do (and is apparently a family trait) and measure with your heart — especially with the garlic and cheese.
If you prefer to make these in a more traditional enchilada shape and roll them, you can do that as well, the layered casserole style just works best for my family, especially on the leftover reheating.
Sweet potato enchilada bake
Ingredients
1 tablespoon avocado oil (or other high smoke point oil of your choice)
4 cloves of garlic, minced
1 medium onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 medium jalapeno pepper, diced
2-3 sweet potatoes/yams, bite-sized cubes
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1-2 teaspoons chili pepper
2 teaspoons cayenne
3-4 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2-3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 15-ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 15-ounce can of corn, drained
2 cups of baby spinach, washed and torn
14-18 corn tortillas
1 10-ounce can of red enchilada sauce
2-4 cups of shredded Mexican blend cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. In a large skillet on medium heat drizzle with the oil. When hot, add garlic, onion and bell pepper until fragrant/translucent, about three minutes.
3. Add sweet potato, jalapeño and seasonings and combine, then cover. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 15-20 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender
4. Uncover and add black beans, corn and spinach, combine until spinach is tender then remove from heat and set aside.
5. In a 9x12 greased baking dish layer tortillas and one-third of the enchilada sauce. Spoon half of your sweet potato mix in an even layer then sprinkle cheese on the top. Repeat this step for a second layer then top it all with a final layer of tortillas, enchilada sauce and cheese.
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and
melted and the bake is heated throughout.
7. Serve with your choice of cilantro, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema (table cream) or sour cream, salsa or vegetarian refried beans.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.