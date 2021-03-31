We’re now in Oscar month! That’s right, the golden statues will be handed out April 25, which means you have four weeks to enter your picks in our GO! Magazine Oscar contest for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Enter now through 4 p.m. on the 25th, before the 93rd Academy Awards broadcast, then watch the ceremony to see how you did. The contest is open to all Central Oregon residents and you must include your full name and contact email in order to win. Enter online at bit.ly/BulletinOscars. Good luck!
