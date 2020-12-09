As days grow short and the temperature dips, many people reach for a good book. Make that “Reacher” in the case of Duncan McGeary, the owner of Pegasus Books in downtown Bend and an avowed bibliophile. When he’s searching for a wintertime comfort read, he prefers formulaic mysteries, “like the Jack Reacher series by Lee Child, or Lucas Davenport series by John Sandford, or the Heironimous Bosch series by John Connelly,” McGeary told GO! “The formula is part of the pleasure. Easy and fast to consume.” McGeary, a novelist himself, is also a fan of science fiction, particularly a subgenre within it that focuses as much on character interaction and melodrama as speculative futures and science.
“I also love space opera science fiction, galactic empires at war. Of course, Asimov and Heinlein, but nowadays modern practitioners like Iain M. Bank’s Culture series, or John Scalzi’s Old Man’s War books, or Jack McDevitt’s novels. I loved these kinds of books before ‘Star Wars’ and love them just as much after ‘Star Wars.’ I can slip right into those worlds.”
But when his customers are seeking out cozy-time reading material, he often recommends the mysteries of Agatha Christie.
Like McGeary, Bend artist Adell Shetterly opts for science fiction. She reads all of Brandon Sanderson’s books, including his Stormlight Archives series. And as far as she’s concerned, the more times she reads the books, the better.
“The last of the four-part series is out now and is on my Xmas list. I’ll re-read (for the third time) the first, second and third books and I’ll be ready and eager to start the last book after Christmas,” she said. “Totally a guilty pleasure.”
Perhaps it’s partly the bookstore owner him speaking, but McGeary believes readers shouldn’t feel a morsel of guilt about their book choices, including comfort reads.
“People come in and say something about ‘guilty pleasures,’ most often mysteries and other genres,” he said. “But you know what? As far as I’m concerned, there are no guilty pleasures. Anything you read is good if you like it.”
For Bend humorous romance author Tawna Fenske, reading books in her genre is all about pleasure, and if she feels any guilt, she’s not letting on.
“I suppose I’m biased as a romantic comedy author, but few things bring me more comfort than a good romance novel. My genre gets a bad rap sometimes for being formulaic or predictable, but it’s tremendously comforting knowing all romance novels guarantee a happily-ever-after (HEA),” she said.
In a genre that runs the gamut from paranormal to historical to erotic romance to Amish inspirational tales, “the HEA can take a lot of different forms. It might look like a hero and heroine who battle bad guys and ride off into the sunset, or it could be a same-sex partnership or even multiple protagonists with a multitude of gender identities agreeing to pursue whatever arrangement tickles their fancy (and who doesn’t love a good fancy tickling?!).”
Fenske said she loves binge-reading romantic suspense collections such as Rachel Grant’s Evidence Series.
“I also adore romances with diverse characters, like Alyssa Cole’s Reluctant Royals series or Native American author Robin Covington’s new release, ‘Taking on the Billionaire,’ which is part of her new Redhawk Reunion Series.”
Fenske herself has a new series to warm the cockles and other parts of the body.
“I’ll also shamelessly plug my Ponderosa Resort rom-com series, which is set in Central Oregon and starts with ‘Studmuffin Santa,’ about a jaded Marine turned reluctant Santa who falls for a spirited reindeer rancher,” she said. “The ninth book in the series, ‘Dr. Hot Stuff,’ releases Dec. 11, and I write all the books as standalones that can be read in any order.
This time of year, Bree Beal, executive director of BEAT Children’s Theatre, is a fan of that Victorian-era author whose name is frequently heard during the holidays, Charles Dickens.
“In the late fall, as we head into the holiday season, I love to turn to the books and stories by Charles Dickens,” she said. “Many of them are familiar, and some I have discovered for the first time in recent years. No one loved the holidays, and particularly Christmas, more than Dickens. In the message of the holidays, he found so much hope for humanity, and though he never shied away from looking at humans’ darker behaviors, he always believed that the holidays had the potential to bring out the best in all of us, which is a lovely thought. Plus, his writing is hilarious.”
It makes a certain sense that during the holidays, Bend poet and Oregon State University creative writing instructor Jenna Goldsmith’s comfort-reading centers on home — in her case, the Midwest.
“For me, comfort reading is regional reading,” she said via email. “Like many in Bend, I’m a transplant from another place, and I (especially at this time of year) find myself in the throes of some pretty serious homesickness. This feels especially intense this year! With that said, I’ve been devouring book upon book from Belt Publishing.
The Cleveland-based independent press publishes titles about “overlooked subjects of interest, with a particular focus on urbanism, history, and narratives that upend expectations about the Rust Belt, the Midwest, and its writers,” according to beltpublishing.com.
In addition to reading books set in places she knows and loves, “I’m also seeing these places anew, through some pretty fabulous writing, Goldsmith said. “When you order from Belt, you are contributing to the success of small press that consistently publishes writing by those at the margins, and on topics that other publishers won’t touch (for whatever reason).”
