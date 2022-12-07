Brooklyn-based cook Justine Doiron ignited the viral butter board trend with a TikTok video posted in September.
“I want to make (butter boards) the next charcuterie board,” Doiron said as the video showed her preparing a spread of softened butter topped with flaky salt, lemon zest, honey, mint, red onions, coriander, cardamom and fresh flowers.
Doiron credits Portland restaurateur Joshua McFadden with the idea. His book “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” written with Martha Holmberg, was the first to mention the butter board. The book demonstrates how all cooks, from beginners to master chefs, can embrace vegetables.
Bend charcuterie chefs weigh in
Before attempting to make my own butter board, I contacted two Bend charcuterie companies to find out their opinions on the trend. I wanted to know if they had been inundated with requests for butter boards and how they would go about making one.
Bradley Wood, owner of Board, and Tina Failla, owner of Bountiful Boards of Bend, shared similar opinions on the topic. Neither had received a single request for a butter board, nor had they decided to add one to their menu. Both used the trend as a jumping off point for decorative boards with bases other than butter.
Wood said, “If we did a butter board, it would have a few elements reflecting our style of charcuterie: foie gras mousse with toasted brioche, grilled cherries, caramelized spring onions, frisée, chervil (sometimes called French parsley) and chive.”
Failla created a board smeared with peanut butter and Nutella. On top, she added sliced strawberries, bananas and apples. She shared the board with her class at culinary school and said that everyone was “fawning over it.”
Failla said she talked to a fellow student who put a Mediterranean style twist on the board. It included a hummus base with feta, Greek olives and a smear of olive oil served with pita bread.
“If you’re gonna do this entire (board), I mean who really wants to eat that much butter?” Failla said.
I had to agree with Failla. The butter board seemed like far too much butter relative to the ingredients on top. Still, I had to try making one myself to know for certain if I wasn’t missing out. Armed with the knowledge of local charcuterie board experts, I set out to attempt the trend myself.
Making a butter board
Failla suggested purchasing top-of-the-line butter, such as Kerrygold or Tillamook. I picked up a box of unsalted, extra-creamy Tillamook butter, two heads of garlic, chili oil and a container of cashews from the store. I already had honey and microgreens on hand to add to the board.
I set the box of Tillamook butter out on the counter to reach room temperature early one morning. That afternoon, I roasted the garlic in the oven at 400 degrees for 40 minutes before I started layering ingredients on the board.
Even after the butter had reached room temperature, it took some elbow grease to adequately spread it across the board. I was hesitant to add a full cup of butter, so rather than swirling on pats of it, I pressed on a thin layer that added up to about a third of a cup.
I ground salt over the butter then added the roasted garlic, a few scant drops of chili oil, a generous drizzle of honey, chopped cashews and a handful of microgreens.
Like Doiron’s butter board with fresh flowers, the microgreens gave my board an attractive appeal. It looked like something I wanted to eat. With several pieces of crusty, toasted bread in hand, my partner and I scraped the ingredients off the board and onto our bread.
In Doiron’s viral video, she dips the bread directly onto the board. But in my case, the butter wasn’t quite soft enough and I didn’t want to smoosh the bread, nor did it seem sanitary.
The verdict on the trend
The flavors of roasted garlic, chili oil, honey and microgreens paired wonderfully. But the way in which the solid, unmelted butter intermingled with the ingredients was strange.
If I’m going to add butter to something, I don’t want to be able to taste the butter at room temperature. I want it to melt and meld with the flavors of the food.
The board looked beautiful, but I would hesitate to serve it to guests. I assume they would have a similar experience. I also worry about the cleanliness of a board of sticky butter sitting out in the open and being dipped into by bread that multiple hands have touched.
A personal butter board, one that is compiled upon the likes of a single piece of bread, seems far more appealing, as does a dessert board with peanut butter or a Mediterranean-style board with hummus.
In the words of Failla, two sticks of butter are better suited in a cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.