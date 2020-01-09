Theo Katzman is a musical renaissance man. If that wasn’t already clear from his eclectic work as drummer, guitarist, vocalist and composer for Michigan funk band Vulfpeck, or his collaborations with actor/singer Darren Criss, then give his solo work a listen. He recently previewed his upcoming third album, “Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe,” with two EPs featuring three songs each from the record: “Modern Johnny Tackles the Issues” and “Modern Johnny Wallows in Introspection and Gently Goes Mad.” Musically, Katzman pulls from his whole career, with strains of funk, rock, folk and the jazz he learned early on from his father, trumpeter Lee Katzman, while lyrically he, well, tackles the issues and goes mad with introspection (pretty good titles, those). Hear for yourself at the Domino Room on Wednesday.

