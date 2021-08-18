If you ever wondered what might happen if fairy tale characters bumped into one another in a dark European woods, and their storylines twisted together like amok beanstalks, “Into the Woods” has answers.
Specifically, the Stephen Sondheim musical squishes together the worlds of “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Bean Stalk,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Rapunzel” like (spoiler alert) townspeople under the heels of a wrathful giant widow.
Unless you are a kid, you have kids or you’re an aficionado of the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, you likely haven’t thought of these stories or their resident characters in years.
And after you see Theater in the Park’s production of “Into the Woods,” you won’t stop thinking about them for at least a couple days. And in these days of scrolling, liking, forgetting, scrolling, liking, forgetting, a couple of days is like a month in the pre-social media years.
Though by no means limited to the season, director and choreographer Michelle Mejaski’s musical theater work with Theater in the Park has become synonymous with late summer in Bend. Scott Michaelsen, another longtime Bend talent, serves as music and vocal director, with set design and build adroitly handled by Gary Loddo.
In their bios on the Theater in the Park website, many cast members expressed their joy at being back onstage after the dismal year-plus woes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that glee came through at a full rehearsal late last week. The casts’ collective energy and merriment was almost as infectious as the disease that kept them from their craft the past year and a half (and a hell of a lot more enjoyable).
Regular theatergoers — if such a thing exists in 2021 — will likely recognize several Central Oregon stage veterans among the cast, including John Kish (Jack), Ryan Klontz (Cinderella’s Prince), Christie Capucci (The Witch) and Natalie Manz (Cinderella).
They’re joined by several performers with whom audiences may be less familiar, including Victoria Elise Lusk (Little Red) and Christian Ramirez (Rapunzel’s Prince), both of whom sink their teeth into their roles as ravenously as Spencer Zarr’s Wolf. Tim Maurer playing The Baker is, also, excellent in his roll — er, role. His 21 years away from the stage reveal no discernible rust.
It’s almost unfair to note the work of some cast members when even those in smaller, no less crucial roles were uniformly great during the rehearsal of nearly a week ago. One can only imagine how much the show will have tightened up when the curtain comes up Friday. Those lucky non-procrastinators who have scored seats for this weekend’s shows are in for a treat.
Alas, this weekend’s criminally short two-night run is sold out or will be by the time you’re reading this. If there were any justice, Mejaski and her cast and crew’s work would somehow find its way to a longer run, indoors or out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.