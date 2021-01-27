Theater in the Park has announced its intention to bring musical theater back to Drake Park with an Aug. 20-21 production of “Into the Woods.”
The show, in which several Brothers Grimm fairytales commingle to the tunes of Stephen Sondheim, will perform Aug. 20 and 21.
“On the surface, ‘Into the Woods’ is a delightful mix of beloved fairy tales set to the brilliant music of Stephen Sondheim,” director Michelle Mejaski observes in her director’s note. “However as you peel back their layers, you see that with illumination and light, can come shadow and darkness, and this is always met with choice. As we all journey, we choose. We choose what we want and wish for, the paths we take and the roads we travel.”
The show had originally been planned for August 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mejaski’s past Theater in the Park credits include “La Cage Aux Folles” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
For tickets and more information, visit theaterbend.com.
