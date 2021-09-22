Last week, the Central Oregon theater community was sent reeling by the Sept. 14 death of beloved area actor Edward "Ed" Victor, 58.
For nearly two decades, Victor contributed his stature, booming voice and leading-man looks to numerous Central Oregon productions, from light comedies to classics and heavy dramas, many of them at Cascades Theatrical Company, where he once served as executive director and was instrumental in creating its teen program.
Once settled in Bend, Victor became heavily involved in community theater. Productions he appeared in over the years — sometimes as a lead, some in supporting roles — include "Tony n' Tina's Wedding," "The Bad Seed," "Moon Over Buffalo," "God of Carnage," "Rabbit Hole," "A Christmas Carol," "The Taming of the Shrew," "Twelfth Night," "August: Osage County," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "La Cage Aux Folles."
As the news of his death spread last week, Victor's shocked friends and peers poured on the love for him on Facebook: "kind," "welcoming," "beautiful friend," "truly inspirational," "loving soul," "shining light," "best laugh," "a joy" and "consummate actor and castmate" among the many accolades.
Victor was born and raised in Arlington, Virginia, where he grew up taking advantage of the cultural amenities of Washington, D.C., including taking in many musicals. He is survived by his longtime domestic partner, Evan Smith, a native of Bend, who described the circumstances of Victor's death as unexpected.
The two met when they were both living in New York City in the 1990s, Smith said.
"Almost immediately, I met Ed there. It was love at first sight," he said. They left New York for Bend to start a new life together in September 2002.
"He loved it. He considered it his home," Smith said of Victor's adjustment to life in Bend. "In our living will, he requested that his ashes be scattered in the Cascades."
A memorial fund has been created in Victor's name at gofundme.
