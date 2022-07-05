For 31 years, the Munch & Music concert series has been bringing live music to Drake Park in downtown Bend.
With food trucks, a libation station, local artisan vendors and a kids' area in addition to the show, Munch & Music is as much about the hang as it is about the music — although the music is good, too! Here's this year's lineup:
Thursday — The Yachtsmen, with Oregon Fryer
July 14 — Deep Sea Diver, with Les Gold
July 21 — The Brothers Comatose, with Beyond the Lamplight
July 28 — Stone in Love, with Superball
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Aug. 4 — Storm Large, with Wyelow
Aug. 11 — Precious Byrd, with Company Grand
As you already know if you read the list above, The Yachtsmen will kick off the series this week. They're not so much a band, but "facilitators … cruise directors, if you will," according to their website. And that cruise sails directly into the heart of "yacht rock," the genre of music popular in the late 1970s and early '80s that brings to mind boat shoes, hairy chests peeking through unbuttoned shirts and laid-back songs about love and leisure.
We're talking soft rock streaked with smooth jazz, mellow soul and lite disco, a la artists like Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan and Toto. It's the perfect soundtrack for an evening spent lounging and/or dancing under the warm Central Oregon sun.
The Yachtsmen, with Oregon Fryer: Free, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend, munchandmusic.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.