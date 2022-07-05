Yachtsmen.jpeg

The Yachtsmen will kick off Munch & Music Thursday in Drake Park.

 Submitted photo

For 31 years, the Munch & Music concert series has been bringing live music to Drake Park in downtown Bend.

With food trucks, a libation station, local artisan vendors and a kids' area in addition to the show, Munch & Music is as much about the hang as it is about the music — although the music is good, too! Here's this year's lineup:

Thursday — The Yachtsmen, with Oregon Fryer

July 14 — Deep Sea Diver, with Les Gold

July 21 — The Brothers Comatose, with Beyond the Lamplight

July 28 — Stone in Love, with Superball

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

Aug. 4 — Storm Large, with Wyelow

Aug. 11 — Precious Byrd, with Company Grand

As you already know if you read the list above, The Yachtsmen will kick off the series this week. They're not so much a band, but "facilitators … cruise directors, if you will," according to their website. And that cruise sails directly into the heart of "yacht rock," the genre of music popular in the late 1970s and early '80s that brings to mind boat shoes, hairy chests peeking through unbuttoned shirts and laid-back songs about love and leisure.

We're talking soft rock streaked with smooth jazz, mellow soul and lite disco, a la artists like Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan and Toto. It's the perfect soundtrack for an evening spent lounging and/or dancing under the warm Central Oregon sun.

The Yachtsmen, with Oregon Fryer: Free, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend, munchandmusic.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.