Behind every concert is someone or something making that concert happen — some person (or people), some company, some venue, and sometimes a combination of those three. Without these folks out there taking risks, booking shows, promoting them and so on, our music scene would be a pale imitation of itself.
So today, let's use a little ink to shine a spotlight on 1988 Entertainment, a local concert promotion company based in Bend and owned by John Davis. 1988 has a number of local shows lined up for the Domino Room / Midtown Ballroom complex this fall, including a Halloween dance party on Oct. 28, underground hip-hop group ¡Mayday! on Nov. 3, country band Sawyer Brown Nov. 5, Beats Antique-affiliated electro-roots band Dirtwire Nov. 14 and the aptly named Greensky Bluegrass Nov. 17.
But first, 1988 will bring The Wood Brothers back to Bend. Co-founded by brothers Chris and Oliver Wood, the band specializes in a soulful, laid-back sound that seamlessly incorporates folk, rock, blues and isn't afraid to stretch out and jam. Their newest album is the incredibly easy-on-the-ears "Kingdom in my Mind," which follows their Grammy nominated 2018 effort "One Drop of Truth."
Says Chris Wood (best known for his role in adventurous jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood): "The idea for this group has always been to marry our backgrounds, to imagine what might happen if Robert Johnson and Charles Mingus had started a band." Check 'em out Thursday night and see how close they get to bringing that idea to life.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
