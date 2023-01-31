Breaking news! Beloved-by-Bendites band The Wood Brothers have just announced they’ll release their eighth studio album, “Heart is the Hero,” on April 14. Here’s what they have to say about it: “Recorded analog to 16-track tape direct from the studio floor with nary a computer in sight, brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, along with honorary sibling Jano Rix, stripped back their sound to its elemental core, focusing on the impact of the performances over studio perfection.”
Heck yeah! Down with computers! Anyway, that sounds very promising, considering The Wood Brothers’ most recent album, 2020’s “Kingdom in My Mind,” is a rich and soulful slab of deeply rooted acoustic folk-rock jams. If they’ve outdone that one, then they’ve done pretty good.
The Woods have also become regulars in Bend, touring through town at least once a year for the past few. They’ll do so again next week, stopping once again at the venerable Midtown Ballroom.
The Wood Brothers, with Taylor Ashton: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, doors open 7 p.m., $30, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
