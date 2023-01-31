TheWoodBrothers_7313_PhotoByShervinLainez.jpg

Folk-rock trio The Wood Brothers visit Bend Wednesday, Feb. 8.

 Shervin Lainez

Breaking news! Beloved-by-Bendites band The Wood Brothers have just announced they’ll release their eighth studio album, “Heart is the Hero,” on April 14. Here’s what they have to say about it: “Recorded analog to 16-track tape direct from the studio floor with nary a computer in sight, brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, along with honorary sibling Jano Rix, stripped back their sound to its elemental core, focusing on the impact of the performances over studio perfection.”

Heck yeah! Down with computers! Anyway, that sounds very promising, considering The Wood Brothers’ most recent album, 2020’s “Kingdom in My Mind,” is a rich and soulful slab of deeply rooted acoustic folk-rock jams. If they’ve outdone that one, then they’ve done pretty good.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.