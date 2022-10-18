The Twain Tribute, a Shania Twain tribute band from Medford, will be performing at General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond on Saturday.
The band performs the music of the Canadian country music icon Shania Twain, also commonly referred to as the Queen of Country Pop.
The Twain Tribute puts on more than just a musical performance. Expect to see Erica Flynn, the lead singer of the band, change costumes multiple times throughout the show and incorporate some of Twain's choreography as well.
“I watched a lot of (Twain's) Vegas shows and kind of paid attention to which outfit she wore mostly and what ones were the most iconic,” Flynn said. “And then I've also taken some of, you know, the choreography and tried to put it into our show as well. I'm actually a dance instructor also. So it was kind of fun, adding that.”
The band is made up of Erica Flynn on vocals, Jimi Smith on electric and acoustic guitar, Paul Fredrick on the drums and Alex Detweiler also on drums and acoustic guitar. The group started under the name Highway Bound about four years ago, performing country covers and a few originals. Last year, the group decided to commit to being a tribute band to Shania Twain.
“I grew up listening to (Twain) with my mom a lot, and I just think the women empowerment behind it inspired me,” Flynn said. “So we decided to do a tribute for her as well.”
Tickets for the show are available in advance for $10 each at eventbrite.com. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and features a 90-minute set.
“The show is a loving tribute to somebody that these people grew up listening to or just really appreciate the music of,” Flynn said. “It's just kind of a fun way to feel like you're at one of their concerts without actually being there, you know?”
