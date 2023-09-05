The historic Tower Theater in downtown Bend has just announced its 2023-24 season, which is packed with concerts, films, plays, comedy shows, dance productions and other performances dotting the calendar between now and next May.
And there is truly something for everyone — even folks who don’t know it yet.
“One theme of the new season is the Tower getting back to full strength,” said Ray Solley, Executive Director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, in a press release. “We don’t expect everyone to recognize every act. In fact, we believe there’s a certain joy in discovering a performer for yourself. Check out websites, YouTube videos, Instagram accounts and Facebook pages. If you’re surprised or intrigued, then buy a ticket and make a memory at the Tower.”
Since this is the Music section of GO!, let’s focus on the venerable venue’s music programming for the upcoming season, which kicks off with three big shows over the next week. Here’s a bit about each of those, plus the rest of the live music on the Tower’s calendar:
Friday: Frankie Moreno’s Blue Suede Tunes
Frankie Moreno has been wowing audiences since he was a kid — literally. The charismatic musician was a child prodigy on the piano who got his first taste of widespread fame at age 11, when he performed Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” the TV talent show “Star Search.”
Since then, Moreno has established himself as a highly successful and in-demand artist, recording a whole bunch of hit records, touring with big names like Sugarland and Air Supply, and selling out famous venues such as Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl. As for his music, it’s a polished cross between pop, rock ‘n’ roll, dance music and soul. 7:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., $31-$66.
Tuesday: Foy Vance
Foy Vance has not only toured extensively with Ed Sheeran, but he was also the second artist to sign a deal with Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records label. So it is surely no surprise that Vance’s music sounds a bit like Sheeran’s, which is to say he makes rootsy, guitar-based pop-rock packed with memorable melodies and irresistible crescendos.
More recently, Vance put out two albums in 2019 — “From Muscle Shoals” and “To Memphis” — that showcase his deep appreciation for the country, blues, R&B, gospel and soul music of the American South. He comes to Bend on a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his 2013 album “Joy of Nothing,” which features guest vocals from, you guessed it, that man Sheeran again. Bonnie Bishop opens the show. 7 p.m., $34-$49.50
Thursday, Sept. 14: Al Stewart
One of the amusing conceits of the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” is that the titular character happens to become a sort of unintentional sideline witness to several historical events. In this way, Al Stewart is like the Forrest Gump of the 1960s and ‘70s music scene: He bought his fourth guitar from future Police guitarist Andy Summers. He knew Yoko Ono before she met John Lennon. He was Paul Simon’s roommate for a short time. And he played the first-ever edition of the now-famed Glastonbury Festival.
Of course, Stewart is best known as an erudite soft-rocker and the man behind the enduring mid-’70s hits “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages” – two tunes that showcase his talent for thoughtful songwriting, inventive arrangements and lush production. 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., $62.50-$74.
OCTOBER
8 — Jesse Cook: The Libre Tour
10 — Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Straight out of Southern Indiana, this throwback trio (and frequent Bend visitor) packs an authentic country-blues wallop, complete with a washboard player and plenty of face-melting slide guitar action.
17 — The Bad Plus
23 — Vienna Boys Choir
31 — Pattie Gonia
NOVEMBER
1 — The Spinners
Two days after they perform at the Tower, this Detroit soul group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, thanks in large part to big hits like “I’ll Be Around” and “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love.”
17 — Andy Woodhull
19 — Young Dubliners
20 — One Night of Tina (Tina Turner tribute)
DECEMBER
4 — Macy Gray
6 — Aaron Meyer
17 — Portland Cello Project
21-23 — Swingin’ Tower Christmas
28 — Samantha Fish
The renowned blues-rock artist is known not only for her prodigious skills on the electric guitar but also her explosive live show. Her most recent album features rapper Tech N9ne, a fellow Kansas City native!
29 — Fab Four (Beatles tribute)
JANUARY
28 — Martin Sexton
FEBRUARY
13 — International Guitar Night
22 — Live from Laurel Canyon
Southern California’s storied Laurel Canyon scene produced some of the great folk-rock acts of the late 20th century, such as the Eagles, Joni Mitchell and Buffalo Springfield. This show pays tribute to the songs and stories of the time.
MARCH
2 — Tommy Emmanuel
One of the great acoustic guitarists on the planet, Tommy Emmanuel’s Tower shows usually sell out quickly, so grab a ticket while (or if) you still can. The terrific bluegrass duo of Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley opens the show.
3 — Trailblazing Women of Country
10 — She’s Speaking
15 — Irish Rambling House
17 — Mania (ABBA tribute)
APRIL
5 — Pam Tillis
7 — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
10 — John Scofield
11 — Sail On (Beach Boys tribute)
Tribute acts are getting more popular across the county, and the Tower has several lined up, including this career-spanning revue of one of pop music’s greatest catalogs. Until Brian Wilson himself comes to Bend, this is your best Beach Boys bet!
12 — Pigs on the Wing (Pink Floyd tribute)
14 — Booker T. Jones
21 — Jenner Fox Band
28-29 — William Florian
MAY
16 — Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll, Part 2
