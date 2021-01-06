Even by today’s standards, the 1990s were an eventful decade, with plenty of scandals, early iterations of reality TV, forbidden dances and more. But considering 1999 was 21 years ago, it’s been a while. How well do you remember the details? Take our quiz and find out!
1. What was the name of Ross’s pet capuchin monkey, which appeared in eight episodes of “Friends”?
A. Chandler
B. Morgan
C. Marcel
D. Paulo
2. The first season of MTV’s “The Real World” aired in 1992. In which of the below cities was it set?
A. San Francisco
B. New York
{C. Los Angeles
D. Miami
3. When it came to the physical movements of the titular character in 1999’s “Tarzan,” the animators took inspiration from the movements of what great athlete?
A. A-Rod
B. Michael Jordan
C. Kelly Slater
D. Tony Hawk
4. Before she went solo and became known as a judge on “The Voice” and the fiancée of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was the lead singer of what 1990s band?
A. No Doubt
B. Some Doubt
C. Reel Big Fish
D. Creed
5. What 1990s film spawned the bestselling soundtrack of all time?
A. “Home Alone”
B. “The Bodyguard”
C. “Armageddon”
D. “There’s Something about Mary”
6. With which fellow Britpop band did Oasis have a well-known rivalry?
A. Suede
B. Pulp
C. Elastica
D. Blur
7. What was the name of country great Garth Brooks’ rock ‘n’ roll alter-ego?
A. Chris Gaines
B. Chris Gentry
C. Sam Rockwell
D. Paul Ramon
8. In what year did ESPN hold its inaugural X-Games?
A. 1991
B. 1994
C. 1995
D. 1997
9. What dance form is referred to in the title of 1990’s “The Forbidden Dance”?
A. Lambda Lambda Lambda
B. The Urkel
C. The Lambada
D. The Carlton
10. Who drove the infamous white Ford Bronco during law enforcement’s low-speed pursuit of O.J. Simpson in June 1994?
A. Al Cowlings
B. Kato Kaelin
C. Robert Kardashian
D. Mark Fuhrman
If you answered nine or all correctly, congratulations, you’re a ’90s maven! If you answered six to eight correctly, we’ll call it passing. If you answered five or fewer correctly, it’s time to go back to school like Billy Madison.
ANSWERS:
1) c, 2) b, 3) d, 4) a, 5) b, 6) d, 7) a, 8) c, 9) c, 10) a
