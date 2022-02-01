There should be a 4 Peaks signal — like Batman's bat signal — that organizers of the annual music festival near Bend can use to alert their attendees and devotees when they're throwing a show in town.
If there were, it'd be plastered across the Bend skyline so folks know Colorado trio The Sweet Lillies are returning to the area to play Volcanic Theatre Pub Saturday night. The Lillies were scheduled to play the 2020 version of 4 Peaks (which was canceled) and they played a scaled-back version of the festival in 2021.
Now, the band is touring behind its new album "Common Ground," which spills over with the Lillies' memorable melodies, honeyed harmonies and soulful string-band sound. This is bluegrass music for the modern era, heavily informed by pop music and positive vibes.
Local lightning-fingered lifers Blackstrap Bluegrass will open. See you there, 4 Peakers!
The Sweet Lillies, with Blackstrap Bluegrass: $10; 8 p.m. Saturday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
