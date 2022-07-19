Nick+Delffs_MB051_PromoPhoto1_LoRes_Credit+Ingrid+Renan.jpeg

Nick Delffs

 Ingrid Renan

The Suttle Lodge's weekly Big Lawn concert series continues at the rustic resort northwest of Sisters, this week welcoming Boise, Idaho singer-songwriter Nick Delffs.

Delffs grew up in rural Northern California and he was once an Oregonian, where he fronted the excellent Portland indie rock band The Shaky Hands in the 2000s. After that band ended, he moved to Idaho, where he released a fine solo album in 2017 and an EP called "Childhood Pastimes" last year. The latter — a song cycle about the human journey through life, love, heartbreak, suffering and joy — showcases the full range of Delffs' songwriting style, which is hyper-rhythmic and effortlessly melodic.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

