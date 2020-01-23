It’s a good time to be a fan of ’90s alt-rock in Bend. On Friday, Spoken Moto will welcome up-and-coming grunge/emo trio The Standby to its stage. The group landed some national attention last year with a single and video premiere for “Drawing Out the Hurt” in music magazine Alternative Press. Its debut EP, “Over, Under,” released in September and rides a fine line between the hook-fueled grunge of Nirvana and Failure and the heart-on-sleeve emotions of Thrice and Thursday. Similar-minded local groups Night Channels and Vanderwalls will also perform.
The Standby, with Night Channels, Vanderwalls: 7 p.m. Friday; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; spokenmoto.com or 541-306-6689.
