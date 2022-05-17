One of Central Oregon's best country bands, The Shining Dimes, will celebrate the release of their new EP with a show Saturday night in Redmond.

The EP is called "The Diner" and it features two songs: A rootin'-tootin' tribute to the American Southwest called "Santa Fe" and a tear-in-my-coffee-cup ballad called "The Diner." Both spill over with traditionally twangy sounds, like reverberant electric guitar and swooping pedal steel guitar, classic "tic-tac" bass and soulful vocals by Bri Bender Martin and a gang of capable backup singers.

In addition to Bender Martin, the band includes Dylan Martin on bass, KC Buck on lead guitar, Andrew Carew on keys, Jason Summer on pedal steel and Dayne Wood on drums. Those six are fully capable of soundtracking a sweaty night of country-style dance-floor fun, so bring yer boots, dudes!

The Shining Dimes: $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 8 p.m. Saturday, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

