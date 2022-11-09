The seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Deschutes County fairgrounds.
Unlike your typical farmers market, Fill Your Pantry is a community bulk-buying farmers market, which means vendors will only be selling large quantities of items — think 20-pound bags of onions, 50-pound bags of potatoes, half-wheels of cheese, and more.
“Essentially, it’s just an opportunity for people to fill their shelves, their pantries, their refrigerators and cellars for the winter,” said Megan Kellner-Rode, the founder and organizer of the annual event. “And it allows farmers to sort of empty their barns and not have to worry about having this huge crop that they’re trying to keep protected from the cold.”
This year, there are about 30 vendors registered to attend, almost all of which are based out of Central Oregon. There will be a wide variety of bulk items for sale, including local meat, grains, veggies, ferments and more.
Kellner-Rode said the idea to create such an event came to her after returning to Bend from college in Eugene, where produce is available more abundantly all year long due to the temperate climate.
“Central Oregon just has really long, harsh winters and growing food all year long, it’s not necessarily possible or easy,” Kellner-Rode said. “So for me, the event is kind of just about food security, it’s about the opportunity to continue supporting farmers all winter and it’s about being able to feel empowered to eat locally all year long.”
The event is held outside in the OSU Extension parking lot, so dress for cold weather as temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s. Kellner-Rode also noted this is an EBT-friendly market, and there will be a booth running the Double Up Food Bucks program. There is no charge for admission.
