Fill Your Pantry will be held on Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

The seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Deschutes County fairgrounds.

Unlike your typical farmers market, Fill Your Pantry is a community bulk-buying farmers market, which means vendors will only be selling large quantities of items — think 20-pound bags of onions, 50-pound bags of potatoes, half-wheels of cheese, and more.

