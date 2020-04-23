No question, Bend is a craft beer town. During the shutdown, most breweries and pubs are offering beer for takeout and delivery. But what’s a beer without some pizza or a pretzel to go with it? This week, we’ll explore some of the pubs that are also offering food to go.
Along with the places I visited, several other pubs offer food for takeout. They include Brother Jon’s, Worthy Brewing (pizza only), Sunriver Brewing Company, Initiative Brewing, The Hideaway, the Pourhouse and Cascade Lakes Brewing Company.
Each eatery I visited offered a different experience. We checked out 10 Barrel Brewing, Crux Fermentation Project, Boneyard Brewing, and the new Pflucke Bavarian Grillhaus and Biergarten.
10 Barrel BrewingWhen I heard that 10 Barrel offered a Take and Make pizza, I was expecting something like Papa Murphy’s pizzas, where you just pop the pie into the oven. Instead, we opened the pizza box to find a ball of dough and all the toppings. (Note: this is only available at the Westside location.)
We ordered the combo pizza. If you’re inexperienced pizza makers, like my family, you may want to pick up your pizza a couple of hours before you plan to eat. You will be throwing the dough and putting on the toppings yourselves.
Here are a couple of tips I can pass on about the experience. First, check that all the ingredients are in the box. The cheese was missing from our order. While we are not in the delivery radius of the Westside location, they quickly brought out the cheese and a complimentary six-pack of 10 Barrel beer.
Next, be sure that the directions are in the box. 10 Barrel made an off-the-cuff video about how to make a pizza, but the sound quality makes it hard to follow. You might head over to 900 Wall’s Facebook page for a video that shows you ways to easily spread the dough.
In the end, making our own pizza was a lot of fun and a great family activity. Plus, the pizza was delicious because we could make the crust the thickness we wanted.
If you don’t want pizza, a full menu of items is available to order, from starters to salads and sandwiches. We chose the Pubhouse Burger and a Tuscan Mac. The Wagyu burger was perfectly cooked and juicy. It was topped with thick applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions sautéd in Sinistor Black ale, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, A-1 sauce and mayonnaise. The Big Ed’s bun held up to all the ingredients. I chose fries as the side.
The Tuscan Mac was a real delight. Instead of elbow macaroni, 10 Barrel used pasta shells. A tomato-rich Tuscan cream sauce with sun-dried tomato and spinach was mixed in with the grilled chicken and large shells.
Note that the restaurant is now offering a take-and-bake Sunday dinner special, with entrees like pork medallions, that goes beyond typical pub fare.
Crux Fermentation ProjectCrux also is offering a “Build Your Own” pizza special. For $15, you get a cheese pizza and then choose the toppings. It comes pre-cooked.
The Cheesesteak was my second selection. Tender steak was mixed with sweet caramelized onions and cheese atop a thick Big Ed’s roll. It was savory, sweet and delicious. Beer cheese topping completed the cheesesteak sandwich. The side salad was made with a fresh spring-greens mix, grape and yellow tomatoes, red onion and giant croutons.
The food was well-suited to go with Crux beer, available at the restaurant’s walk-up window in everything from kegs to growler fills and cans. The Black and Tan Pretzel Board comes with two giant pretzels, beer cheese and a Crux PCT Porter/mustard sauce.
Boneyard PubOrdering food from Boneyard, I began by clicking on their Facebook page link, which took me to an online menu. Once I chose what I wanted, I called in the order as instructed. Boneyard has both typical pub food and some out-of-the-ordinary options. Food can be picked up or delivered. There is no charge for delivery, but a mandatory 20 percent tip will go to the driver. The food is dropped on the porch for no contact delivery, and the restaurant calls when the food has been delivered.
The Burger Royale, whose name is a nod to a bit from the movie “Pulp Fiction,” is an inside-out cheeseburger. American cheese is cooked within two patties, making for a cheesy, gooey burger. It’s topped with Thousand Island dressing, relish, pickles and bacon. It held up well with delivery and came with shoestring potatoes.
Mac and cheese is a real comfort food that is well-suited for uncertain times. Boneyard’s basic recipe is topped with bread crumbs and does the job of soothing the culinary soul.
Boneyard’s Bang Bang bowls come with different protein options each day. We had the Bang Bang Belly. Pork belly, green beans, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and grape tomatoes were mixed in a Thai-spiced sauce and served over rice. The meat was juicy and the vegetables were perfectly cooked. The flavors go well with beer and the veggies are a healthy bonus.
Pflücke Bavarian Grillhaus and Biergarten
This new German-style pub barely opened its doors before the shutdown. Unique house-made sausages and mustards are Pflüke’s specialty. I was able to try a couple of Bavarian Bento Boxes called “pflücke böxes.” Each box is filled with an entree along with a few sides that complement the flavors of the main dish. We tried the FortyEighter ribs box and the Bollywurst Sando box.
The FortyEighter Carolina Rib Böx highlights pork ribs smothered in Carolina German homestead mustard-vinegar barbecue sauce, made in the style of early German immigrants. It comes with mashed potatoes, mustard kraut slaw, “haus” baked beans and Brussels sprouts. Crispy grilled on the outside, the three ribs were tender and tangy.
The baked beans were wonderfully savory with chunks of juicy pork belly. They had a peppery bite that went well with the ribs and mashed potatoes.
The Indi Bollywurst Böx offered a dance for the taste buds. The pork sausage was made with hints of curry, ginger, cardamom and coriander, and served in pita bread. Sides included curried baby potatoes with sauteed onions, and fresh cucumber with a dill dip.
On these warm spring days, consider having some pub grub delivered with your craft beer and practice your cornholing bean bag toss game for when the pubs reopen. Or just grab some comfort food.
