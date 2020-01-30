The church of psychobilly is back in session in Bend, with The Reverend Horton Heat presiding. The venerable punk/rockabilly group will return to the city Thursday for the third winter in a row, but moving from the Domino Room to the cozier confines of Volcanic Theatre Pub, which promoted the previous years’ shows.
The good reverend himself, Jim Heath, and his longtime trio (expanded to a quartet with keyboardist Lance Lipinsky on recent tours) will once again rock selections from their latest album, 2018’s hyper and hyper-positive “Whole New Life,” as well as classics such as “Psychobilly Freakout” and “Big Little Baby.” The Buttertones, Dusty 45’s and Bloodshot Bill will open the show.
The Reverend Horton Heat, with The Buttertones, Dusty 45’s, Bloodshot Bill: 8 p.m. Thursday; $32 plus fees in advance, $35 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.