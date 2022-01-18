KarlDenson-by-RobbieJeffers-011_1_.jpg
Robbie Jeffers

Karl Denson is no stranger to Central Oregon.

The fusion-friendly funk/jazz saxophonist has been here several times over the past few years always ready to fill a venue or a festival stage or a park or whatever with his energetic, forward-thinking and highly danceable sound. It’s that same sound that has carried Denson through his incredible career, which includes lauded solo work, co-founding The Greyboy Allstars and stints with Lenny Kravitz, The Dead and none other than The Rolling Stones.

On Saturday, he’ll return to town with an excellent opener in tow: The Mattson 2, twins from San Diego who make woozy, wonderful psychedelic jazz.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, with The Mattson 2 $32; 9 p.m. Saturday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

