About 10 years ago, humorist and “draw-writer” Allie Brosh made a splash with her blog, Hyperbole and a Half, which publishing giant Simon & Schuster wasted no time releasing in book form in 2013. Brosh’s self-deprecating, honest and insightful prose about childhood, parents, pets, geese running amok and depression was accompanied by comical, childlike illustrations that could make even the most hardened soul crack a smile.
Her work translated well into book form, and “Hyperbole and a Half” landed at No. 1 on The New York Times’ bestsellers list. Brosh has received accolades galore from critics, comedians and authors, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates said she possessed “the observational skills of a scientist, the creativity of an artist, and the wit of a comedian.”
If you’ve ever seen the popular “Clean all the things!” meme, you’ve seen her work. But just as quickly as Brosh appeared, she disappeared from the public eye. During her seven-year absence, Brosh moved away from and returned to Bend, and on Tuesday, Gallery Books released her long-awaited second book, “Solutions and Other Problems,” which offers more of Brosh’s hilarious and insightful stories and drawings.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Brosh will talk with “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert in a virtual, ticketed event from Powell’s Books. Once you buy the book from Powell’s ($30), you’ll receive a link and instructions on how to view the Zoom event. For more information, visit powells.com/events-update.
When her publicist said the reclusive Brosh was available for an email interview, GO! Magazine didn’t hesitate. Read on for more about her work, whereabouts and future plans.
Q: I know from your packed Barnes & Noble appearance upon the release of “Hyperbole and a Half” that you have a lot of fans in Bend who are curious about what you’ve been up to for the past seven years if you wouldn’t mind giving a thumbnail sketch. I’m also curious if you often get recognized in public. Assuming so, what do people most often ask you about?
A: I’ve spent the past seven years doing my best to adapt. Sometime around 2013, it felt like I accidentally wandered into some sort of emotional obstacle course meant for gladiators. I don’t want to brag, but on the Holmes and Rahe Stress Scale — the No. 1 resource for numerically comparing your anguish against the total amount of anguish it would be possible to experience — I scored two Bingos in 2014 alone. It just got worse and worse. I moved to Colorado in 2015 and flailed around for a while. At some point, I sort of leaned into it. I got a little tougher; I got a little weirder. I moved back to Bend. Which brings us to the next part of the question: whether people around Bend ever recognize me. I assume it happens sometimes. I make no attempt to disguise myself. But I’ve got to imagine I’d be challenging to approach. Not because I’m aggressive or anything — I’m actually quite friendly. However, in my true form, I feel like I’d seem a lot more feral than most people would expect. Imagine it’s 2 a.m. It’s January. For some reason, you’re in a parking lot behind some buildings by the train tracks. And you see this small person wearing comically large headphones and a jacket that goes down to their knees. It’s me. I’ve been thinking about nihilism for three hours. And I’m just standing in the parking lot. Yes, I bear a passing resemblance to Allie Brosh, but come on —what are the chances that Allie Brosh is standing in a parking lot behind some buildings by the train tracks at 2 a.m.? Pretty good, actually. I can’t imagine a natural way to approach somebody under those circumstances, though. So it doesn’t happen very often. It’s happened a handful of times. Usually, people just want to say hi. And I’m all about that. I love saying hi. The people here have always seemed particularly respectful and friendly, and I like getting to meet them. I’m fans of theirs, too. But it’d be too weird if I was like, “Hi, Becca. I’m a big fan of your work here at the pharmacy, and I just wanted to tell you how comforting your ambiance has been for me.” I feel that way, but I probably wouldn’t be able to explain it to Becca without alienating her.
Q: Can you tell us about the writing process for “Solutions and Other Problems,” how it did or didn’t differ from the first book?
A: In an overall sense, the writing process was pretty similar. Early on, I’m mostly focused on generating a good base of material. Volume is the goal at that point — structure comes later. So I sit down and just write about whatever I can think of, and all the things related to it. I keep reading through the material, updating it, expanding it, adding as much as I can each iteration. Once I have a decent volume of material, I start looking for patterns. I read through and kind of study what I’m saying for signs of what I’m trying to say. I’m usually trying to say something pretty specific, but I don’t always know how to translate it into English and pictures until I put my detective shoes on. It’s just clusters of feelings at that point. Impressions. But reading through, I start to find clues. For example, with this book, I noticed that my explanations and examples frequently circled back to two common themes: helplessness and power. So I started being more intentional about it. In the next read-through, I tried to hold those themes in mind and notice how what I was saying sounded through this new filter. And in the process of exploring that relationship, other themes started to emerge, too. So the process for writing the books was similar, but the themes are different. Thematically, “Hyperbole and a Half” was sort of about growing up, and the interplay between awkwardness and identity. “Solutions and Other Problems” is more about loss, powerlessness and coming to terms with absurdity. It’s a bit heavier (both literally and figuratively). It’s a bit weirder.
Q: How have the past seven months of the pandemic, quarantine — and now the wildfires and smoke — affected you and your perspective on life?
A: My lifestyle was already pretty reclusive, so it didn’t need to change very much aside from wearing a mask in public. But I think the experience has affected me in other ways. It affects everybody. Everybody is going through this big, scary, lonely time together. Not literally together, but we’re adapting to similar conditions. And when something happens on that scale, you notice traces of it everywhere. Everywhere you look, it’s completely obvious that we’re going through something as a species. We’re scared. We feel small and alone. And little things we never really appreciated before suddenly make a huge difference. I worry about my parents and friends, and it makes me want to call them more, be in more regular contact. I appreciate my people now more than ever because it’s so much more obvious how fragile we are. It’s humbling. I also feel a sort of kinship with all the other people who are holed up in their houses just like me. We understand each other. The experience we’re having is the same. Some of us were already living this way, but now we all are. And I think there’s something weirdly comforting in that. It’s like we’re bonding over adversity. I go to the pharmacy or the grocery store, and everybody is wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet apart, and we all saw the same numbers on the air quality index, and we’re looking at each other like, “Me too, man… hang in there…” The situation sucks, but we’re in it together. We have the same opponent.
Q: How do you know when an incident with a pet, a bucket, etc. is the stuff of a compelling story — is it the confluence of story material and visual potential? Are you aiming to make folks feel a certain way after reading, or does that not really factor in?
A: I think I rely pretty heavily on my own internal reactions as a reference. I learned how to be funny by watching other people be funny and carefully observing how it affected me. I’d watch stand-up comedy for the purpose of watching myself watch stand-up comedy, so I could learn how it works. I’d sort of map the spikes in my emotions, and try to reverse-engineer the cause. And I think I approach my work in a similar way. I’m often trying to produce a specific feeling in myself. I want to feel a certain way after reading what I wrote or looking at what I drew. And I keep tweaking it until it produces that feeling. Like echolocation with feelings instead of sounds. So my reactions are the litmus test. If I feel entertained by what’s happening, or something about it strikes me as unusually poetic, I put it in my notes. Later, if I’m reading through my notes and something I said makes me laugh, I adjust my confidence intervals; I start feeling a little more sure it’s seaworthy. I used to just put a little asterisk next to the line I laughed at, but now, if something I wrote actually makes me laugh, I immediately copy and paste the part I laughed at into a separate document called “GOOD ONES??” I mean, I wrote the line — I knew what was going to happen next. If it still makes me laugh, that’s compelling evidence. I also occasionally test out material in the comments section of Reddit. I have a secret alternate identity that I use for this purpose. If the comment starts getting upvotes, I have to delete it. But it gives me a bit of outside feedback to work with. I posted the story about hammer guy in a comment thread at one point. I was feeling unsure about it, but it started getting upvotes. So It gave me a little nudge of confidence. That’s the reason it’s in the book, actually.
Q: Are you working on a third book, and if so will we have to wait seven years for it to see the light of day? What lies ahead for you after “Solutions and Other Problems” releases?
A: I’m always working on another book! It’s hard to predict how long it will take (I never would have guessed the second one would take seven years), but I’ve got a lot of material already. Many half-finished stories. Five or six are fully finished and ready to be illustrated. And most of the emergencies that can happen to a person have already happened to me, so there can only be so many more, you know? Statistically speaking, it’ll probably be smoother sailing next time.
As far as what else lies ahead, I don’t know. I’ve got some ideas. I’ll definitely keep writing and drawing, but I want to try fiction at some point. I’ve been working on a fiction project in fits and starts for about 10 years now, so maybe I’ll do something with that. My husband, Kevin, writes sci-fi and fantasy, and I want to do artwork for his projects. I could also see going back to school. Maybe when I’m 45. I dream of earning a PhD in mathematics. I don’t necessarily know what I’d DO with a PhD in mathematics, but it seems like it’d be useful to understand math on a deep level. Math is like a cheat code for understanding other things. I think that’s what I’m after — understanding more things. I want to try as many as possible and understand as many as possible. That’s the objective. That’s my endgame.
Who knows what the middle parts will look like, though. It could get experimental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.