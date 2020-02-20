Rock music has had its share of “supergroups” — that is, acts formed by artists known for their work in other bands. The Traveling Wilburys is probably the best known, with Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and George Harrison. Punk rock has long had Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, featuring members of NOFX, Lagwagon and others. And country has the recently formed act The Highwomen, featuring Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.
Thanks to the formation of Nomadic two years ago, vocal music — a form in which a group’s sound is created entirely by human voices — has a supergroup of its own. You can hear it for yourself Thursday, when Nomadic performs at the opening of the fifth annual Bend A Cappella Festival, a weekend of song, competition and workshops for high school and college vocal groups.
Referring to the frequently heard supergroup moniker, Kyle Hogan, who sings bass in Nomadic, said, “I guess the branding does the work. But it is kind of a thing, some of our friends have told us, that one of the challenges and kind of the benefits when you start a group like this is that if you can manage to get on your feet and stick around for a few years, it is kind of small pool.”
In other words, branding helps. So too does Nomadic’s diversity and versatility — diversatility? — which leads the sextet to interesting musical places: Elements of R&B, jazz, soul, pop and Carnatic music (a style from Southern India) can be heard in the group’s arrangements of such songs as “Bad 4 Us,” “Landslide” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”
Nomadic’s origins can be traced back to late 2017, when Hogan and his eventual bandmates auditioned for a group being put together by June Vocal Music, which works to promote the form. From callbacks two years ago, the pool was narrowed to Hogan and his fellow Nomads, Archie Gopal, Lynique Webster, Isaiah Carter and Julie Peacock. (Founding member Denise Natoli has since left the group. Auditions have been held to find her yet-to-be-determined replacement.)
Each member of Nomadic is a seasoned performer. For instance, Gopal sang in University of Massachusetts’ S#arp Attitude Berklee College of Music, where he serves as vocal percussionist in the a cappella group Pitch Slapped.
Hogan, whose day job is working as a paralegal in antitrust law, said he likes performing at events such as Bend A Cappella Festival, the kind of event that attracts “a lot of people who are really passionate and nerdy about music,” he said. “And we’re nerdy about music. Especially when it’s college students and high school students, seeing people get excited about stuff like this — it’s very wholesome, the way a cappella is, making music with literally just your voices.”
According to Nancy Phillips, director of the 2020 festival, six high school and two college teams will be taking part in this year’s festival, including last year’s champions, Sound Check, from Oregon City High School. Eight teams marks a downturn from previous years, including 2019, when 13 teams were scheduled to participate. Five of those had to drop out due to inclement weather, Phillips said, which may have been a deciding factor for teams that opted out this year.
They’ll be missing out on the opportunity for feedback from singer and producer Deke Sharon, known for TV and film work on “The Sing-Off” and “Pitch Perfect” during Friday’s competition and showcase at the Tower Theatre, for which Nomadic’s members will serve as judges. On Saturday, Sharon and choreographer Danielle Osterman will conduct masterclasses for the teams.
“They get vocal-coached, and then they get coached on whatever choreography they bring to the table,” Phillips said.
Two new groups will be on hand taking part in their first-ever festivals: Eugene-based group Verdant, and Voices in Disguise, Redmond High School’s four-person squad. Voices in Disguise is the first local team ever to take part, Phillips said.
Ben Lawson, band and choir director at the school, says the group — made up of founder Laynie Peugh, a senior, and juniors Michayla Stevens, Jeffrey Richards and Carl Youngstrom — formed about two months ago.
“They put some stuff together for a holiday concert, and they sang around at some retirement centers and elementary schools,” Lawson said. “They’ve been doing great at it, and I wanted to promote them, and so I entered them in this event.”
Lawson would like to grow Voices in Disguise by adding singers in increments of four until its membership reaches 16. From there, “I hope to expand it next year and have an official class or club that’s kind of a tradition that keeps on at the high school,” he said. (Voices in Disguise’s current lineup has a concert at 7 p.m. March 11 at Redmond High.)
“We’re just looking forward to the opportunity” that Bend A Cappella Fest offers them locally, Lawson said.
Interested but uncertain students might let Nomadic’s Hogan serve as an example.
Had he stuck with his original musical interest as kid, he’d never have landed in Nomadic.
“I actually played saxophone more so as a kid,” he said. “When I was in high school, there was this all-music department concert. I was sitting in the audience, because I was an instrumentalist. I heard the choir and I was just really into the sound of the harmony. I figured I’d audition and that was literally my first real singing thing, when I got into the auditioned choir my sophomore year of high school.”
Eventually, he identified more as a singer than sax player.
“My saxophone kind of sits in the closet now,” he said.
