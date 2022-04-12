The Prids have been one of the coolest underground bands in Portland for many years, but never have they played here in Central Oregon. Which means their show Sunday night at The Capitol is a can’t miss.

David Frederickson and Mistina La Fave formed The Prids in Missouri in 1995, and they moved to the Rose City in 1999. Since then, they’ve endured two near-death experiences — a serious van accident in 2008 and La Fave’s brain hemorrhage in 2015 — while also turning out a series of excellent albums full of driving post-punk, shadowy shoegaze and dusky pop-rock. Their most recent, 2018’s “Do I Look Like I’m In Love,” deserves some time with your ears today.

Fun fact: One of The Prids’ openers in Bend, Sick Wish, includes former Built to Spill bassist Brett Nelson!

The Prids, with Sick Wish and Ekko The Strange: $10, 7 p.m. Sunday, The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend, facebook.com/thecapitolbend.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

